Chennai auto driver’s DIY fan to beat the heat prompts netizens to say ‘India is not for beginners’

A video of an auto in Chennai has gone viral on social media, having over 38.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. You may be wondering why. The auto driver has installed an ‘eco-friendly’ fan to beat the heat while travelling in the city. Many couldn’t wrap their heads around the auto driver’s ingenuity as they say “India is not for beginners”. Chennai: The DIY fan that the auto driver installed in the three-wheeler. (Instagram/@sangeeeramez)

The video was posted on Instagram by user Ramez without any caption. It shows an auto rickshaw with a pipe, with one end inside the vehicle while the other extends outside. A text overlay on the video reads, “Indians are brilliant”.

Take a look at the auto here:

Since being shared on March 16 on Instagram, the video has gone crazy viral with over 38.8 million views. Additionally, many people liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“India is not for beginners,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I had this idea ever since my childhood.”

“That is called ‘periscope’,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “We Indians never disappoint.”

“Level: Easy. Level: Medium. Level: Hard Level: Indian,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Eco-friendly fan.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Did the auto driver’s creativity impressed you too?

Earlier, a picture of an auto driver in Bengaluru went viral on social media. The picture shows the auto driver driving through the streets of Bengaluru while being comfortably seated on a gaming chair. The picture was shared on X with the caption, “Why should tech bros have all the fun?”