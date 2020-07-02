e-paper
Dry spell continues in Delhi; rains likely on weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather for the next two days and rains on the weekend. 

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
The national capital sweltered under the stifling heat on Thursday as rains continued to play truant.
The national capital sweltered under the stifling heat on Thursday as rains continued to play truant.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Most places in the city recorded the maximum temperatures between 39 degrees and 42 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 55 and 80 per cent.

Though the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon for Delhi, rains have remained subdued since the wind system reached the national capital on June 25.  Since June 1, the city has recorded 30.5 mm rainfall as against the average precipitation of 65.8 mm – a deficiency of 54 per cent, according to IMD.

