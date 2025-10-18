DU professor slapped by DUSU leader for ‘smirking’ at her, panel to probe incident | 10 points

In a shocking incident, a professor of Delhi University’s Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College was allegedly slapped by Deepika Jha, joint secretary Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and an ABVP member. The incident happened on Thursday during a disciplinary committee meeting in the presence of Delhi police personnel. The professor in the center of the controversy was the convener of the committee. The professor, Sujit Kumar, contested Deepika Jha’s version of the incident and said that the ABVP members barged into the disciplinary meeting uninvited. (HT_Print)

The incident has sparked a huge outrage among the student organisations and teachers and a six-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the incident and submit a report in two weeks.

