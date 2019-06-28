DU’s first cut-off list out: Hindu highest with 99%

Delhi University (DU) colleges on Thursday announced the first cut-off list for admissions for its undergraduate courses.

The highest cut-off this year has been announced by Hindu College for BA (hons) in Political Science at 99%. Last year, the highest cut-off was for BA (programme) course at Lady Shri Ram College at 98.75%. This year too, the cut-off for BA programme course at LSR was the same.

Political Science is the second most applied for course in Delhi University this year, with 1,30,240 candidates vying for 3,243 seats across all colleges. Last year, the highest cut-off for the course was announced by Lady Shri Ram College at 97.75%.

Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College, said that the college has set the cut-off at 99% for Political Science in order to avoid “extra admissions”. “Last year the college had to admit students four times higher that the available number of seats in the unreserved category in BA (hons) in Political Science. We had 19 seats in the unreserved category and we admitted 81 students,” she said. Last year, the cut-off for the course at Hindu College was 97%.

In Delhi University, colleges are supposed to offer admission to all applicants who meet the announced cut-off criteria. There is no first-come first-serve policy. Many times colleges need to increase number of seats to accommodate all eligible students. “This is one of the main reasons why colleges fix such high cut-offs,” said a member of the university’s admission committee.

As far as the most applied-for courses go, this year BA (hons) in English has the highest cut-off at 97.75% —announced by Lady Shri Ram and Hindu College. This is marginally less than last year’s cut-off of 98% that was announced by Hindu College. Delhi University has received 1,42,970 applications for admission into the course.

Shri Ram College for Commerce has declared the highest cut-off in BA (hons) in Economics at 98.75%, an increase 0.25 percentage points from last year. The second highest cut-off for the course was announced by Hansraj and Hindu College at 98.5%.

Rama Sharma, principal of Hansraj College, said the cut-offs are primarily decided on the basis of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results because majority of applicants are from CBSE. This year, DU has received 2,58,388 applications for 62,000 seats in undergraduate courses. Of which, 2,05,434 are from students of the CBSE board.

For BCom (hons), highest cut-off was announced by SRCC and Kirori Mal College at 98.5%—increased by 0.5 percentage points from last year’s highest cut-off. Meanwhile, the cut-off for B Com (prog) has increased 1.9 percentage points from last year.

The highest cut-off for the course was announced by Kirori Mal College at 97.5%.

For BA (hons) in Journalism, the highest cut-off is same as last year – 98.5 % — at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC). The course will witness the highest competition this year, with as many as 367 applicants vying for a single seat. There are 306 seats across seven colleges in DU.

The other courses in which the cut-off has crossed 98% include BA (hons) in Psychology.

The highest cut-off for the course was announced by LSR at 98.75%, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from last year.There are 11 colleges that offer this course in DU.

In the Science stream, the highest cut-off was for BSc (hons) in Mathematics announced by Hindu College at 97.75 %, an increase by 0.75 percentage points from last year. The second highest cut-off was announced by Kirori Mal College, Ramjas and Gargi College for the course at 97%. Last year, the highest cut-off for the course was announced by SGTB Khalsa College at 97.25%.

For BSc (Hons) in Physics, the highest cut-off was announced by Hindu at 98.33 % — 0.33 percentage points higher than last year. For Bsc (hons) in Chemistry, highest cut-off was again announced by Hindu

College at 97.33%, an increase of 0.33 percentage points than last year.

(All figures as of Thursday midnight. Please cross check with respective colleges regarding cut-offs for the courses you wish to apply)

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 00:40 IST