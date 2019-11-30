DU students shout slogans; protester outside Parliament held

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:56 IST

New Delhi: Protests erupted in the national Capital on Saturday in the wake of the horrific rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. While a 24-year-old woman identified as Anu Dubey, sat alone on a pavement near gate number three of the Parliament on Saturday morning protesting with a placard: ‘Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat’, students of Delhi University also marched from Patel Chowk metro station to Parliament Street police station and burnt the effigy of the Telangana government.

Dubey was detained and taken to Parliament Street police station after she allegedly refused police’s directions to move to Jantar Mantar if she wanted to continue her agitation.

The call for protest by the DU students was given by Congress’s student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Demanding justice for the victim, students and activists appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on rise in crime against women.

“The brutal killing of the victim was painful and the accused should be punished immediately. The provision of at least death penalty should be implemented on such a heinous crime,” said NSUI Delhi President Akshay Lakra.

On Friday, the charred remains of the victim were found in a culvert on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said the accused deliberately deflated one of the tyres of the woman’s two-wheeler before offering help in a plan to stall her before they dragged her away from the Tondupally toll plaza at Shamshabad.

Lakra also condemned the statements made by Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali who said it was unfortunate that the woman had decided to call her sister instead of the police on the night she went missing.

Raising their voice against the crime, students from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students Union of India also held separate protests on Friday. “This type of incident is going to embarrass the country. The government and other responsible people will have to ensure that such incidents take place soon,” said ABVP JNU unit secretary Manish Jangid.

Dubey, who was released later in the day, made a complaint of assault against some police personnel. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also met the woman at the police station. Taking cognizance of her complaint the commission has sent a notice to Delhi Police asking them to register an FIR.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said Dubey was asked to go to Jantar Mantar if she wishes to continue with her protest.

“Since she refused to do so, she was detained and taken to Parliament Street police station. We noted her grievances and she was allowed to leave. No case was registered against her,” Singhal said.

The DCP said that the woman also gave them a complaint against some police personnel accusing them of misbehavior and assault. “We are looking into the allegations,” he said.

In its notice to the police, DCW said it has taken cognisance of Dubey’s complaint of the alleged gross misbehaviour, harassment and violence by Delhi Police personnel. The commission’s notice read that the woman was allegedly “thrown on a bed where 3 women police officers sat over her and beat her. She also had scratch marks on her body and blood was also coming out from her wounds.”