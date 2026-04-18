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Dual citizenship allegations: Allahabad high court defers FIR order against Rahul Gandhi

The court will now hear the parties on whether prior notice to the accused was legally required.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:07 pm IST
PTI |
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has deferred its order directing an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the alleged dual citizenship controversy.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, right, during a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Padianallur. (AICC)

The court will now hear the parties on whether prior notice to the accused was legally required.

A bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, which had in Friday in an oral order observed that prima facie cognisable offences appeared to be made out against Gandhi, and permitted the Uttar Pradesh government to hand over the probe to a central agency, said it would first examine the legal position on issuance of notice before passing any direction.

The development came after the bench, before signing its dictated order, came across a full court verdict mandating that notice be issued to the proposed accused in such matters.

The court noted that none of the counsel brought this legal requirement to its attention in the earlier hearing.

He sought registration of an FIR against the former Congress president under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

The complaint was initially filed before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli and was later transferred to Lucknow on the petitioner's request.

 
rahul gandhi allahabad high court congress
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