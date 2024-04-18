 Dubai rain: Indian consulate issues helpline, guidelines for people stranded | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Dubai rain: Indian consulate issues helpline, guidelines for people stranded

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 11:04 PM IST

In the past few days, heavy rain have disrupted daily routines in the UAE.

The Indian embassy in Dubai said on Thursday that it is in constant touch with the UAE authorities to facilitate the return of stranded Indians in the city. The embassy said that regular updates from airlines were being conveyed to travellers. The embassy issued helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Dubai earlier.

A person walks towards cars stranded in flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai.(REUTERS)
A person walks towards cars stranded in flood water caused by heavy rains, in Dubai.(REUTERS)

According to the Indian consulate, 971501205172, 971569950590, 971507347676, and 971585754213 were available for weather-related emergencies.

“Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travellers, and relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organisations,” the Indian Consulate said.

"We have facilitated connection between stranded passengers and their families in India. Helpline numbers will continue until normalcy returns. We remain committed to serving the Indian community living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates," the mission added.

Dubai airport on Thursday announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai.

In the past few days, heavy rain disrupted daily routines in the UAE. The runways of Dubai International Airport, a bustling hub, were submerged, resulting in the cancellation of flights. The downpour was the heaviest experienced by the United Arab Emirates in the 75 years that records have been kept.

Road closures, detours, and partially submerged streets led to severe congestion, prompting some drivers to navigate towards oncoming traffic in an attempt to bypass flooded areas.

The website of Dubai Airport, one of the world's busiest, showed cancellations of several flights to destinations including India, Pakistan, Saudi and the United Kingdom.

The rain in Dubai that caused widespread flooding across the desert nation stemmed partly from cloud seeding.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / India News / Dubai rain: Indian consulate issues helpline, guidelines for people stranded
