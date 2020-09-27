Dungarpur violence: Over 6,000 booked in 20 cases, more FIRs to follow

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:37 IST

More than 6,000 people were booked in 20 cases in the violent protests by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur and Udaipur districts.

“In 20 cases, 6,019 people have been booked under various sections for arson, damaging public property, rioting, assaulting a public servant. A total of 1,219 accused have been named in the FIRs and the rest are unidentified,” said a senior police official familiar with the development of the case.

He added, “Out of these 20, eight each are registered at Dungarpur Sadar and Bicchiwara police station in Dungarpur district and rest four at Kherwara police station of Udaipur district. So far, 34 accused have been arrested.”

Also read: President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them

The official further said that the number of FIRs will see a sharp rise in the coming days as the victims who bore damage to their properties or those who got injured in the incident are yet to register the FIRs.

Meanwhile, the first phase of panchayat election to be held on September 28 and September 29 in Sarada and Gogunda block have been postponed due to deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Yesterday, one person was killed and at least five were injured in Udaipur.

The protesters vandalised over 100 houses in a residential colony of the town. State government has sought Rapid Action Force from Centre to rein in the agitators.

The state government on Saturday rushed three senior police personnel – director-general of police (DGP) (crime) ML Lathar; Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastwa; and additional director-general of police (ADG), anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Dinesh MN – to Udaipur to bring the situation under control.

Violence erupted across districts on Thursday when the candidates of teachers’ recruitment examination-2018 blocked Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway, pelted stones at the police, damaged properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The violence continued on Friday and incidents occurred on Saturday as well.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged the protesters to maintain calm and put an end to the demonstration. Gehlot said his administration is ready to meet all legitimate demands, according to a statement.

Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to CM Gehlot on phone in Jaipur and called principal secretary (home) Abhay Kumar and ADG (law and order) Saurabh Srivastava to Raj Bhawan, directing them to control the situation, the statement added.