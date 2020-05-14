e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dust storms, rain hit northwest India

Dust storms, rain hit northwest India

india Updated: May 14, 2020 23:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Squalls at a speed of up to 80 km per hour, dust and hailstorms were reported from the National Capital Region of Delhi, Haryana as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday because of an active western disturbance.

Western disturbances are low-pressure systems that generally originate over the Mediterranean region and are known to bring winter rain in India. Their intensity reduces in summer when they move to upper latitudes. The maximum temperatures have not risen in most parts of northwest India as they normally do around this time of the year because of consecutive western disturbances and associated clouds and strong winds.

A wind speed of about 72 km per hour was recorded around 5.45 pm at New Delhi’s Safdarjung observatory. “North Delhi, bordering areas like Ghaziabad and Noida, parts of Haryana recorded moderate dust storm activity and hailstorm in some places. We received reports of thunder, lightning and hail from Punjabi Bagh, Rajinder Nagar [Delhi] etc. This is mainly a result of the WD [western disturbance] and induced cyclonic circulation,” said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre head Kuldeep Shrivastava.

“There are reports of regular thunderstorm activity in eastern India also because it is the Kalbaisakhi season there when there is a lot of moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. In peninsular India, there is thunderstorm activity because of wind discontinuity which happens when winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal converge.”

At least 29 people were killed across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh after rains and hailstorm lashed several parts of the state last Sunday. “There has been hailstorm activity in Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh earlier in the week. Several people were killed in Uttar Pradesh because of thunderstorms last Sunday. But now the low- pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is gaining strength. The WD and thunderstorm activity in other parts will reduce and temperatures are likely to increase,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maximum temperatures in most parts of north and central India are expected to rise from May 20. Under the influence of the present WD, thunderstorm activity is likely over plains of northwest India during the next two days.

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies as “Well Marked Low- Pressure Area”, according to IMD. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the same region by May 16 evening.

Officials have advised fishermen against venturing into Odisha-West Bengal coasts from May 18 onwards and those out at sea to return.

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In