DUSU Election Result: Cong's Student Wing takes presidency | Who are new office bearers of Delhi University

DUSU Election Result: In a significant victory for the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), a Congress-backed student party made a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after a seven-year hiatus. DUSU Election Result: NSUI's Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race.(Hindustan Times)

Although NSUI won two key positions, the ABVP secured the vice president role and retained the secretary position, maintaining its foothold within the union.

DUSU Election: Who are the new office bearers of Delhi University

The NSUI's Rounak Khatri won the presidential position in the Delhi University Students' Union election. The candidate defeated Rishabh Chaudhary of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by more than 1,300 votes, PTI reported.

ABVP's vice president candidate, Bhanu Pratap Singh, received 24,166 votes, while NSUI's Yash Nandal received 15,404 votes. Additionally, Mitravinda Karanwal of the ABVP won the secretary position, with 16,703 votes, defeating NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena.

Khatri, who will be the new President of the Delhi University, received 20,207 votes, while Chaudhary garnered 18,864 votes.

Congress's student wing begins celebrations

Celebrations erupted as members of the Congress's student wing gathered in large numbers, chanting slogans and cheering for their leaders soon after the announcement.

The Notable victory marks a revival of the Congress party's presence in Delhi's influential student body after nearly a decade of domination by the ABVP.

The Delhi University Student Union is the representative body for students from the university's member colleges, faculties, and teaching departments. The term of the DUSU is from August 16 of each year to August 15 of the following year.

The DUSU results were originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, but were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order.

The court had stalled the declaration of results until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.

21 candidates took part in the student union election for the four central panel posts. Eight were contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.