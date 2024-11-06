DUSU election results: Is the campus sweep clean enough? Here's the real picture

It's been more than a month since the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections (held on September 27), and the results are still pending. Initially expected to be announced on September 28, the process was delayed when the Delhi High Court intervened due to the defacement of public property by DUSU candidates. On October 28, the court ordered the 15 candidates to remove all posters, hoardings and graffiti from the entire campus as well as other places in Delhi at their own expense. Delhi Police contact station near Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, a signage near Campus Law Centre and a bench near Kirori Mal College are some of the spots that are still in a bad shape. (Photos: Mehak Talwar/HT)

Additionally, these candidates were instructed to file individual affidavits along with photographs of the cleanup efforts undertaken by them before the next hearing on November 11. However, a larger question lingers: Has the campus been sufficiently cleaned? Visuals collected from North Campus on November 4 reveal that direction boards, benches and even bus stop is still plastered or littered with campaigning material.

Jyotsna Singh, a final-year student of BA (Hons) English at Miranda House, affirms the observation, stating, “Just near the hostel of my college, one can spot a dump of posters that were probably removed from the walls and disposed here. If this is what it means by cleaning the campus then the court's command is not enough. These future student representatives should be committed to the cause of promoting ethical electioneering practices rather than excessively spending on pamphlets and posters that deface our educational institutes… But at the same time, in the democratic spirit, I also feel that the election results should not be withheld for so long.”

Sharing his sentiments, Deepanshu Aggarwal, a final-year student of BCom (Hons) at Ramjas College, says, “The campus will continue to remain littered since the candidates themselves don't know all the places where the posters have been put up. For instance, there are several posters still put up near the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station! The court can do nothing if we as students of this university are not responsible for our actions.”

When we contacted some candidates, Yash Nandal, vice presidential candidate for National Students' Union of India (NSUI) told us, “North Campus is almost cleared and we are in the process of cleaning South Campus now. Students are also helping us, it's a collaborative effort.” In addition, Bhanu Pratap Singh, vice presidential candidate for Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said, “I'm monitoring the cleaning process and we are clearing out litter created by other parties as well.”

(Story by Mehak Talwar)

