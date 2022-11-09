DY Chandrachud takes oath as Chief Justice of India. Five points about him

Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Wednesday took oath as India’s 50th Chief Justice of India. He succeeded Justice Uday Umesh Lalit who was in office for 74 days.

Part of the benches that had delivered landmark judgments, including the Ayodhya land dispute, Section 377, and right to privacy, CJI Chandrachud follows in the footsteps of his father and former Chief Justice of India, late YV Chandrachud, who was India’s longest-serving CJI.

Here are a few things on India's new Chief Justice:

- Chandrachud served as the chief justice of the Allahabad high court from 31 October 2013, before being elevated to the Supreme Court in 2016. He was also a judge of the Bombay high court.

- He had served as the additional solicitor general of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge.

- His father was at the helm of the judiciary from February 22, 1978, to July 11, 1985 - the longest tenure served by any Chief Justice till late.

- After completing BA Honours in Economics from Delhi's St Stephen's College, Justice Chandrachud did his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, and obtained LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, US.

- Justice Chandrachud is married and father to two daughters.

- He has been a visiting professor of comparative constitutional law at the University of Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON