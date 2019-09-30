‘E-cigarette ban to stop new addiction’: PM Modi

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e-cigarettes have been banned to ensure this new form of intoxication does not destroy the demographically young country. In his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said a “myth” has been spread that e-cigarettes pose no danger.

Modi said like the conventional cigarettes, they do not spread odour as fragrant chemicals are added to them. He added these chemicals are harmful and pose a health hazard. “ ...do not harbour any misconceptions about e-cigarettes,” he said.

This is the first time that Modi has spoken on the issue since the Union cabinet earlier this month banned the sale, production and storage of e-cigarettes through an ordinance or an executive order. The ordinance will be converted into a bill in the next session of Parliament.

Modi urged people to shun tobacco and warned that e-cigarettes, which are used as a “fashion statement”, are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine. “Discourses and debates will continue, the support and opposition will continue, but, if some things are checked before they proliferate, then there is a huge benefit,” Modi said referring to the ban.

Modi played the tape of a conversation he had with Lata Mangeshkar to congratulate the singer on her birthday before he left for the US. Mangeshkar turned 90 on September 28.

During the conversation, Modi described Mangeshkar as an elder sister while the singer heaped praise on him, saying the picture of India has started changing ever since he became the prime minister.

In his call, Modi said, “I have called as this time I will be on a flight on your birthday… so thought of wishing you in advance. Wishing you good health, may your blessings be upon us.”

Modi left for Houston on September 21 and returned to New Delhi on Saturday night. In the US, he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the “Howdy Modi!” diaspora gathering.

Mangeshkar said she was happy to receive the call and had sought his blessings. Modi replied, “We seek your blessings, you are older to us.”

Modi also said he was “stirred” by the humility of Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Spanish ace Rafael Nadal in the US Open final. Referring to Medvedev’s speech after the match, the PM said the Russian player had won hearts with his “simplicity and maturity”. “The sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev touched everyone. It surely stirred me. Moments before this speech, he had suffered defeat at the hands of Nadal, a 19-time grand slam winner,” Modi said.

