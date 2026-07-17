E20 fuel case: Court orders Maruti to replace customer's SUV, carmaker to contest move

In a ruling that could expose automakers to greater liability over ethanol-blended fuel policy, a consumer court has ordered Maruti Suzuki to provide a new car to a customer who alleged mandatory E20 fuel damaged his vehicle.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) Hisashi Takeuchi poses with the new SUV Grand Vitara during its global unveiling ceremony (Prakash SINGH / AFP)

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The first-of-its-kind ruling is likely to be closely watched, as legal experts said it could embolden other vehicle owners who believe the fuel has caused problems with their cars to seek compensation.

Maruti Suzuki said it will challenge the verdict.

Also read: ‘Name one car’: Nitin Gadkari's big challenge amid criticism over E20 fuel rollout

Hearing the plea of a doctor who alleged the fuel caused damage to his car, a consumer court in Chhattisgarh said Maruti must offer a new replacement of its Grand Vitara SUV or ₹20 lakh in damages.

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{{^usCountry}} Maruti denied the allegation and told the consumer forum that the defects stemmed from use of adulterated fuel. Judges did not agree, according to a court order issued this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maruti denied the allegation and told the consumer forum that the defects stemmed from use of adulterated fuel. Judges did not agree, according to a court order issued this week. {{/usCountry}}

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“The car in this case was an E20 compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner’s manual,” Maruti said.

Also read: Don’t want E20, go for pure petrol, says Gadkari: What drivers in India can actually buy at the pump

Harsh Gursahani, a partner at Indian law firm PLR Chambers, said the ruling could prompt a number of other consumers to file cases, “which will be a big headache for Maruti and other automakers”.

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The judgment quickly fuelled criticism online, with motorists questioning earlier assurances from Maruti that E20 fuel was safe.

Also read: 'Automobile manufacturers say no difficulty with E20 fuel': Hardeep Puri

“Every person who has a problem ... should move to consumer court and get justice,” said X user Gaurav Pradhan.

Maruti said earlier this month its checks on older cars manufactured before 2023 “have not found anything of concern”.