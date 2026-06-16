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    Planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

    Based on the ZXi+ MT trim and available only for commercial buyers, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel is priced at 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Published on: Jun 16, 2026 8:31 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, the E100-compliant variant of the tallboy hatchback, has been launched in India at a price tag of 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the ZXi+ trim of the hatchback, the WagonR Flex Fuel is available only for commercial buyers as of now. It comes as India's first-ever E100-compliant car, which can run completely on ethanol. The launch of the car comes at a time when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has cleared the regulatory framework for E100 fuel in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes India's first flex-fuel car with the introduction of the Flex Fuel variant.
    Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes India's first flex-fuel car with the introduction of the Flex Fuel variant.

    During the unveiling of the WagonR Flex Fuel, Maruti Suzuki claimed that the hatchback is compliant to fuel ranging from E20 to all the way up to E100, where the number represents the percentage of ethanol blended with petrol.

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    The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 90 bhp peak power and 113.7 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The automaker is yet to introduce an AMT for the Flex Fuel variant. Compared to the standard E20 petrol-compliant WagonR ZXi+, the flex fuel variant commands a premium of 85,000.

    If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel and wondering about the possible monthly EMI you may have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guidebook for you.

    Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel: How much monthly EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, we have considered the loan amount as 100% ex-showroom price, which is 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months.

    Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel ZXi+ MT 7.24 lakh 7.24 lakh9.5%24 months 33,242 73,810
    36 months 23,192 110,907

    According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you will have to pay is 33,242, while in the case of a 36-month repayment period, the monthly EMI amount will be reduced to 23,192. However, one noteworthy fact the buyers must remember is that the monthly EMI is dependent on the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure chosen, etc.

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    Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel? Here's Your Complete Monthly EMI Guide
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