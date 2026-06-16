Planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, the E100-compliant variant of the tallboy hatchback, has been launched in India at a price tag of ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the ZXi+ trim of the hatchback, the WagonR Flex Fuel is available only for commercial buyers as of now. It comes as India's first-ever E100-compliant car, which can run completely on ethanol. The launch of the car comes at a time when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has cleared the regulatory framework for E100 fuel in the country. Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes India's first flex-fuel car with the introduction of the Flex Fuel variant.

During the unveiling of the WagonR Flex Fuel, Maruti Suzuki claimed that the hatchback is compliant to fuel ranging from E20 to all the way up to E100, where the number represents the percentage of ethanol blended with petrol.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 90 bhp peak power and 113.7 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The automaker is yet to introduce an AMT for the Flex Fuel variant. Compared to the standard E20 petrol-compliant WagonR ZXi+, the flex fuel variant commands a premium of ₹85,000.

If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel and wondering about the possible monthly EMI you may have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guidebook for you.