EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives counterpart, hopes for ‘convergence of perspectives’

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer, who was on his maiden official visit to New Delhi. Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First policy' and expressed optimism that their discussions would strengthen cooperation in various areas. Indian FM Jaishankar meets Maldivian counterpart in New Delhi(X/S Jaishankar)

“As close and proximate neighbours, the development of our ties is obviously based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity. As far as India is concerned, these are articulated in terms of our Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR vision. I hope that our meeting today has enabled us to strengthen the convergence of our perspectives in various domains,” Jaishankar said, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry.

The ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes as India has said that it will replace its military personnel from Maldives before May 10.

India has provided development assistance to the Maldives, benefiting the lives of its people and directly contributing to their quality of life, Jaishankar said.

He added that financial support has been extended on favourable terms in the past, with India being the first responder on numerous occasions.

"Our cooperation has also enhanced the security and well-being of your country through shared activities, equipment provisioning, capacity building and training."

Deadline for Indian troops withdrawal is tomorrow

On May 3, India and Maldives had their 4th meeting of the High-Level Core Group. They discussed replacing Indian military personnel from the Maldives by May 10. They confirmed that the replacement will happen before the deadline. Earlier, the Mohamed Muizzu-led Maldives government formally asked India to withdraw its troops from Male.

'In our common interest…': Jaishankar to Maldives FM

Jaishankar emphasised that it is in mutual interest to come to an understanding on the best way to advance.

“It is in our common interest that we reach an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward,” Jaishankar said.