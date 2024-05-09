 EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives counterpart, hopes for ‘convergence of perspectives’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives counterpart, hopes for ‘convergence of perspectives’

Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
May 09, 2024 03:55 PM IST

“It is in our common interest that we reach an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward,” EAM S Jaishankar told Maldives FM.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer, who was on his maiden official visit to New Delhi. Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First policy' and expressed optimism that their discussions would strengthen cooperation in various areas.

Indian FM Jaishankar meets Maldivian counterpart in New Delhi(X/S Jaishankar)
Indian FM Jaishankar meets Maldivian counterpart in New Delhi(X/S Jaishankar)

“As close and proximate neighbours, the development of our ties is obviously based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity. As far as India is concerned, these are articulated in terms of our Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR vision. I hope that our meeting today has enabled us to strengthen the convergence of our perspectives in various domains,” Jaishankar said, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- ‘We are most open’: EAM Jaishankar counters Biden’s ‘Xenophobic’ remark on India

The ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

The visit comes as India has said that it will replace its military personnel from Maldives before May 10.

India has provided development assistance to the Maldives, benefiting the lives of its people and directly contributing to their quality of life, Jaishankar said.

He added that financial support has been extended on favourable terms in the past, with India being the first responder on numerous occasions.

"Our cooperation has also enhanced the security and well-being of your country through shared activities, equipment provisioning, capacity building and training."

ALSO READ- Canadian minister responds to Jaishankar's criticism: ‘Let him speak his mind’

Deadline for Indian troops withdrawal is tomorrow

On May 3, India and Maldives had their 4th meeting of the High-Level Core Group. They discussed replacing Indian military personnel from the Maldives by May 10. They confirmed that the replacement will happen before the deadline. Earlier, the Mohamed Muizzu-led Maldives government formally asked India to withdraw its troops from Male.

ALSO READ- ‘Please be a part of Maldives’ tourism’: Minister's call to Indian tourists

'In our common interest…': Jaishankar to Maldives FM

Jaishankar emphasised that it is in mutual interest to come to an understanding on the best way to advance.

“It is in our common interest that we reach an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward,” Jaishankar said.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives counterpart, hopes for ‘convergence of perspectives’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On