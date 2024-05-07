Canadian minister responds to Jaishankar's criticism: ‘Let him speak his mind’

Canadian minister Marc Miller rejected External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's criticism of Ottawa's immigration policies but said he is entitled to his opinion. Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller (Reuters/File)

Jaishankar had criticised the Canadian immigration policy after three Indian nationals allegedly linked to the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar were arrested last week.

“A number of people with organised crime links from Punjab have been made welcome in Canada. We have been telling Canada saying, look these are wanted criminals from India, you have given them visas. But the Canadian government has not done anything,” Jaishankar said.

When asked for a response to Jaishankar's remarks, Miller said, “About what the Indian Foreign Minister said? Let him speak his mind. It's just not accurate.”

“We're not lax. And the Indian foreign minister is entitled to his opinion. I'm going to let him speak his mind. It's just not accurate.”

Miller said Canada conducts a criminal record check on individuals entering the country on student visas adding that the process was elaborate. “You check them in if they have a criminal record; they don't come in.”

Canada takes such reports “very seriously,” he added.

Jaishankar said that India had sought the extradition of 25 people, most pro-Khalistani members, however, Canada did not pay any heed to it.

Canadian news channel Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC) quoted Miller refusing to reveal details of the police enquiry or confirm whether the three Indians arrested were on student visas.

He said, “Such enquiries should be directed to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).”

Following the charges laid by Canadian authorities against three Indian nationals, it was reported that they had entered Canada on student visas.

On June 18, 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karanpreet Singh (28), all Indian nationals who were residing in Edmonton, were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Friday.

Jaishankar said that the Trudeau government was allowing the occurrence of “extremism, separatism, and advocates of violence” under the banner of free speech.

He accused Canadian authorities of using the Nijjar issue for internal vote-bank politics and of harbouring some people with “pro-Pakistan leanings”.