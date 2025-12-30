Jaishankar to attend former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Dhaka on Wednesday to attend former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia's funeral. "The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia," the ministry said.(ANI)

“The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. He will accordingly visit Dhaka on 31 December 2025,” a ministry release on Tuesday stated.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died at the age of 80 early on Tuesday morning.

Khaleda passed away at around 6 am (local time), shortly after Fajr prayer, a statement by her party, the Bangladesh National Party, said on Facebook. “We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul,” the statement added.

Also Read | Khaleda Zia death: Bangladesh's first woman prime minister's India connection explained

She had been admitted for treatment at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on November 23 after a lung infection, ANI news agency reported. The former Bangladesh PM had already been suffering from various physical ailments for a long time, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications.

She had been sent to London for advanced medical treatment earlier this month, according to the ANI report.

Global leaders expressed condolences following the death of Khaleda Zia, recalling her significant legacy in Bangladesh's political journey. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” after learning about the passing of Khaleda.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,” PM Modi said in a post on X. The Prime Minister highlighted her contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, and towards the India-Bangladesh relations.

“I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,” PM Modi added.