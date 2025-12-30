Bangladesh news live updates: Khaleda Zia to be buried beside late husband, 3-day mourning declared
Bangladesh news live updates: Bangladesh’s former and first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, died on Tuesday after years of ill health and imprisonment. The country's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, declared three days of mourning for former prime minister.
Zia, who was the long-time political rival of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, first became the country’s female prime minister in 1991 after leading the BNP to victory in the first free election held in more than a decade.
Although the three-time prime minister had been out of power since 2006 and spent several years either in prison or under house arrest, she and the BNP continued to enjoy strong public backing.
Khaleda Zia death news: Key points
- Khaleda Zia served as prime minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and returned to office for a second term from 2001 to 2006.
- During her time in power, Khaleda moved the country from a presidential system to a parliamentary one, placing authority in the hands of the prime minister. She also eased restrictions on foreign investment and introduced free and compulsory primary education.
- The three-time prime minister was jailed on corruption charges in 2018 during Sheikh Hasina’s rule. The government at the time also prevented her from travelling overseas for medical treatment.
- Khaleda faced several corruption cases that she described as politically driven. In January 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted her in the final case, a decision that would have allowed her to contest the general election scheduled for February.
- After Hasina was removed from office in 2024, an interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus allowed Zia to travel abroad. She went to London in January and returned to Bangladesh in May.
- Khaleda Zia mostly stayed away from active politics for years and did not take part in public rallies. However, she remained the BNP chairperson until her death. Her son, Tarique Rahman, has served as the party’s acting chair since 2018.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her passing and recalled her role in strengthening India-Bangladesh ties. He said he was “deeply saddened” by Khaleda’s death.
- Khaleda’s political rival, Sheikh Hasina, also offered condolences, calling her death a major loss to the country’s political life. “As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered,” she said.
- Bangladesh’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed sorrow, saying that the country had lost a great guardian with her passing.
Mamata Banerjee condoles death of former Bangladesh PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, whom she called a "prominent public leader."
"Saddened by the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a prominent public leader. I extend my condolences to her family, friends and followers," Banerjee posted on X.
Khaleda Zia to be buried beside her late husband
Khaleda Zia is expected to be buried next to her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said.

Bangladesh has declared three days of mourning for former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
Bangladesh has declared three days of mourning for former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
Khaleda Zia's India connection explained
Khaleda Zia was born in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, which was then part of the undivided Dinajpur district in British India, on August 15, 1945.
After the Partition, Khaleda and her family moved to Dinajpur town, which is now in Bangladesh. She first studied at Dinajpur Missionary School and later joined Dinajpur Girls’ School in 1960. More details here.
Yunus govt declares 3 days of mourning
Bangladesh has declared three days of mourning for former prime minister Khaleda Zia, with her funeral to be held on Wednesday.

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, in a television broadcast to the nation, appealed for calm.
Interim leader Muhammad Yunus, in a television broadcast to the nation, appealed for calm.
"I humbly appeal to everyone to maintain discipline while observing all forms of mourning, including the funeral prayers. I know you are all deeply emotional at this time," Yunus said.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles Zia's death
In a statement posted on X, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, Chairperson of the BNP and former Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Her lifelong service to Bangladesh and its growth and development leaves a lasting legacy."
He added, “Begum Zia was a committed friend of Pakistan. My Government and the people of Pakistan stand with the people of Bangladesh in this moment of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and the people of Bangladesh during this difficult time. May Allah SWT bless her soul. Ameen!”
PM Modi mourns Zia's death, hails her contributions to India–Bangladesh ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reacted to former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's death, recalling her contributions to the India-Bangladesh relations in the past.
Mourning the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader's loss, PM Modi said he was “deeply saddened” to have learnt of her passing. Read more here.
Sheikh Hasina mourns death of arch-rival
Ousted prime minister of Bangladesh and arch-rival of Khaleda Zia, Awami League Chairperson Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed condolences on the passing of the BNP leader.
“I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered,” she said.
She added, “Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh's political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. I pray for the eternal peace and forgiveness of Begum Khaleda Zia's soul.”
Bangladesh's first woman prime minister dies
Khaleda Zia, who became Bangladesh's first female prime minister in 1991 and went on to develop a bitter rivalry with Sheikh Hasina as they spent decades trading power, died on Tuesday after a long illness.
Her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said that she died after a prolonged illness.