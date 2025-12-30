Bangladesh news live updates: Khaleda Zia to be buried beside late husband, 3-day mourning declared

Live

Khaleda Zia death news live updates: She served as prime minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and returned to office for a second term from 2001 to 2006.

Bangladesh news live updates: Bangladesh’s former and first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, died on Tuesday after years of ill health and imprisonment, her Bangladesh Nationalist Party announced. The country's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, declared three days of mourning for former prime minister. Zia, who was the long-time political rival of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, first became the country’s female prime minister in 1991 after leading the BNP to victory in the first free election held in more than a decade. Although the three-time prime minister had been out of power since 2006 and spent several years either in prison or under house arrest, she and the BNP continued to enjoy strong public backing. Khaleda Zia death news: Key points Khaleda Zia served as prime minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and returned to office for a second term from 2001 to 2006.

During her time in power, Khaleda moved the country from a presidential system to a parliamentary one, placing authority in the hands of the prime minister. She also eased restrictions on foreign investment and introduced free and compulsory primary education.

The three-time prime minister was jailed on corruption charges in 2018 during Sheikh Hasina’s rule. The government at the time also prevented her from travelling overseas for medical treatment.

Khaleda faced several corruption cases that she described as politically driven. In January 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted her in the final case, a decision that would have allowed her to contest the general election scheduled for February.

After Hasina was removed from office in 2024, an interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus allowed Zia to travel abroad. She went to London in January and returned to Bangladesh in May.

Khaleda Zia mostly stayed away from active politics for years and did not take part in public rallies. However, she remained the BNP chairperson until her death. Her son, Tarique Rahman, has served as the party’s acting chair since 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her passing and recalled her role in strengthening India-Bangladesh ties. He said he was “deeply saddened” by Khaleda’s death.

Khaleda’s political rival, Sheikh Hasina, also offered condolences, calling her death a major loss to the country’s political life. “As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered,” she said.

Bangladesh’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, also expressed sorrow, saying that the country had lost a great guardian with her passing.

