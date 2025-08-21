EAM Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart Lavrov amid US sanctions threat

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is set to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday to review bilateral relations against the backdrop of US threats of sanctions over India-Russia energy trade and to prepare for President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to India for an annual summit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit 2025. (ANI photo)

Jaishankar travelled to Russia this week to co-chair a meeting of a key bilateral body that oversees trade and economic relations between the two countries amid continuing strains between New Delhi and Washington over trade-related issues and the Trump administration’s strident criticism of energy and defence cooperation between India and Russia.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar and Russian deputy prime minister Denis Manturov co-chaired a meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, during which the external affairs minister backed a “more creative and innovative approach” to tackle challenges posed by a complex geopolitical situation – an apparent reference to the churn caused by the trade and tariff policies of the US administration.

Lavrov and Jaishankar are expected to focus on current and prospective areas of bilateral cooperation, with the focus on “promoting transportation, logistics, banking and financial chains independent from countries imposing sanctions”, the Russian embassy said in a statement.

They are also expected to discuss “expanding the use of national currencies in mutual [trade] settlements”, the statement said.

Following Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, India and Russia have largely switched over to the use of rupee and ruble for trade settlement. Russian officials said on Wednesday that almost 90% of trade settlements are currently done in national currencies.

In a reference to Putin’s planned visit for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Russian embassy said Jaishankar and Lavrov will also discuss the schedule of upcoming contacts between the two sides. Russian officials confirmed on Wednesday that Putin will travel to India later in the year, though dates for the trip haven’t been finalised.

“The foundation of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership is mutual trust and respect,” the Russian embassy said. “Moscow and New Delhi stand for multipolarity as an integral factor in ensuring the balance of the world order that has emerged over the past decades.”

Besides reviewing cooperation in transport, energy, agriculture and scientific and technical matters, the two foreign ministers will discuss global issues and collaboration at the UN, Brics, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and G20. They are also expected to exchange views on the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Jaishankar and Manturov also participated in the India-Russia Business Forum on Wednesday night to discuss trade cooperation with heads of business organisations of the two countries. Jaishankar said growing business and deepening cooperation between India and Russia are “no longer simple propositions” because of changes in the two economies and the “uncertainties created by the global environment”.

“That India and Russia have nurtured one of the steadiest relationships between major nations in current times is now widely recognised. However, that did not automatically translate into significant economic cooperation,” he said. “Our trade basket remains limited and till recently, so did our trade volume. It may have grown in recent years, but then, so too has the trade deficit.”

The diversification and balancing of trade require more strenuous efforts and are essential to reach higher trade targets, he added.

India-Russia trade touched a record of $68.7 billion in 2024-25, though India’s exports were worth only $4.88 billion. Russian officials have said Moscow is working to address this trade imbalance by removing trade barriers, pushing alternative logistics corridors and developing payments mechanisms.