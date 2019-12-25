Early morning bonanza for Bokaro villagers after van full of onions overturns

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:04 IST

Villagers of a Jharkhand village in the Bokaro district were served a bonanza when a van full of onions overturned at a nearby stretch of National Highway 23 under Kashmar police station limits. The carriage van was carrying nearly 2500 kgs of onions, retailing at close to Rs 100/kg in the state. Needless to say, all of it was gone in a flash!

The incident took place around 7am on Wednesday, when the carriage van carrying more than 50 packets of onions, each containing 50 kgs, overturned while on its way to Bokaro vegetable market from capital Ranchi. Police said the driver lost control while trying to avoid a speeding vehicle approaching from the opposite side near Kamlapur village, which led to its overturning.

When the police reached the spot, they found the van, but there was no trace of onions valued at Rs 2.5 lakh.

The police were later informed that villagers had rushed to the spot as soon as the news of an onion loaded vehicle’s overturning spread. They looted as many onions as they could.

“There were around 50 packets of onions loaded on the vehicle and they have been looted,” said Kashmar Police Station in-charge Rajendra Kumar.

The frenzy for the onions was so great that the villagers even forgot to rescue the injured driver stuck inside the vehicle, local shopkeepers in the area said.

Police said the driver, Jethu Mahto, a resident of Ramgarh district, had received minor injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

“We carried out a search operation to find out who looted the onions but they are yet to be nabbed,” Kumar said.

Ram Lakhan Prasad, a potato and onion wholesaler at Ranchi’s Pandra Krishi Bazar said, “A kilogram of onion is being sold at Rs 70 to Rs 85 at the wholesale market on Wednesday. However, at retail markets, it is being sold at Rs 90 to Rs 110, depending upon the quality.”

The steep price of onions, a necessary cooking ingredient for most households, has adversely impacted the kitchen budget of the common people in Jharkhand.

“The high price of onions has increased our monthly budget by Rs 1,000. Our request from the newly elected government is to reduce the price of onions as it has become costlier than apple and petrol,” said Smrita Dutta, a housewife from Ranchi’s Lalpur area.