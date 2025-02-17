Delhi earthquake: Scary videos of tremors, panic emerge | Watch

Earthquake in Delhi today: A magnitude four earthquake struck Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday, forcing residents to rush out of their buildings. People in Delhi-NCR were seen standing outside their residential complexes as the earthquake struck the capital on Monday. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake rocked the capital at a depth of five kilometers at around 5:36 am. The epicenter was Delhi itself.

Netizens described the tremors as one of the “most insane earthquakes” and “scariest few minutes" of their lives. Visuals from across the capital and its surrounding regions flooded social media.

One of the videos showed people standing outside their residential complex after the quake struck.

VISUALS:

Passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station told news agency ANI that it felt like a train was running underground. "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train had come at a very high speed," he said.

Meanwhile, another video shared on microblogging site X showed a ceiling fan swinging back and forth at the time of the earthquake.

CCTV footage from the terrace camera of a house in a Delhi locality showed tank pipes and wires moving with heavy intensity as the quake struck the city.

Another CCTV visual from the Budh Vihar area showed roads and parked vehicle shaking with notable intensity during the earthquake.

No immediate reports of any damage or injuries emerged. An official told the news agency PTI that the epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan.

That region has a lake nearby and has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years.

Delhi Police posted on X, hoping for the safety of all capital residents. It also asked people to call “112" in case of any emergency during this time. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X and urged calm among residents.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he wrote.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)