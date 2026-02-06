Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 near Lucknow, epicenter in UP's Gonda

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was felt near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the tremors was in Gonda and the depth was 10 kilometers. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. (REUTERS)

Earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 and 4.4 were also recorded in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, and the Xinjiang region, respectively, the NCS said in two other posts on X.

The early morning tremors in these areas come days after a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Myanmar, with jolts also felt in Kolkata and Bangladesh's Dhaka.

Like in Gonda, the earlier quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. According to EMSC data, the earthquake struck 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar.

Northern and southeastern Bangladesh are known earthquake-prone zones due to the collision of the India and Eurasia tectonic plates.