Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 near Lucknow, epicenter in UP's Gonda

    Earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 and 4.4 were also recorded in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, and the Xinjiang region, respectively, the NCS said in two other posts on X.

    Updated on: Feb 06, 2026 8:37 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was felt near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the tremors was in Gonda and the depth was 10 kilometers.

    A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. (REUTERS)
    A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill. (REUTERS)

    Earthquakes of magnitude 3.4 and 4.4 were also recorded in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, and the Xinjiang region, respectively, the NCS said in two other posts on X.

    The early morning tremors in these areas come days after a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Myanmar, with jolts also felt in Kolkata and Bangladesh's Dhaka.

    Like in Gonda, the earlier quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. According to EMSC data, the earthquake struck 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar.

    Northern and southeastern Bangladesh are known earthquake-prone zones due to the collision of the India and Eurasia tectonic plates.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India US Trade Deal, IND vs SA Live Score, Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup
    News/India News/Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Near Lucknow, Epicenter In UP's Gonda
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes