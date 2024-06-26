 Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Manipur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Manipur

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2024 08:11 PM IST

A mild earthquake hit Manipur’s Kangpokpi on June 16 morning. However, there was no report of any damage

Imphal: An earthquake of 4.5 on the Richter magnitude scale was recorded in Manipur on Wednesday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), ministry of earth sciences, the government of India’s preliminary location report of the earthquake. However, there was no report of any damage. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck around 7.09pm and was measured at 4.5 on the Richter magnitude scale. The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be Bishnupur. 

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-06-2024, 19:09:32 IST, Lat: 24.49 & Long: 93.81, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Bishnupuri, Manipur,” NCS posted on X on Wednesday.

A mild earthquake hit Manipur’s Kangpokpi on June 16 morning. However, there was no report of any damage. The mild earthquake struck around 1.21pm and was measured at 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was. 

On January 4, 2016, Manipur witnessed a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude, which claimed the lives of eight people and damaged several houses and structures including the iconic ‘Nupi keithel’ (women’s market) in Imphal.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

News / India News / Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude strikes Manipur
