Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at 5.10 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers in the district.(X/@NCS_Earthquake)

Taking to social media post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 04/05/2025 17:10:07 IST, Lat: 22.07 N, Long: 74.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh."

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at 9:30 AM at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Earlier on May 3, another earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Madhya Pradesh's Betul, at a depth of 5 KM. (ANI)