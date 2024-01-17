Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Assam's Darrang
Jan 17, 2024 11:50 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday morning.
The quake occurred at 7.54 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Darrang, Assam," NCS posted on X.
More details are awaited.
