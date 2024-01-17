close_game
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Assam's Darrang

ANI |
Jan 17, 2024 11:50 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 7.54 am.
The quake occurred at 7.54 am.(Representative Image)

The quake occurred at 7.54 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Darrang, Assam," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited.

