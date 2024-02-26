Punjab earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Tarn Taran region of Punjab on Monday evening. The earthquake, which originated at a depth of 40 kilometres below the surface, was pinpointed at latitude 31.22 and longitude 74.62 by the National Center for Seismology. Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Punjab's Tarn Taran. (Representative Image)

NCS said in a post on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 26-02-2024, 21:23:42 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 74.62, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Tarn Taran, Punjab.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

On Sunday, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11:48 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-02-2024, 11:48:00 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS said in a post on X.