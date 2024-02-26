 Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Punjab's Tarn Taran | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Punjab's Tarn Taran

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Punjab's Tarn Taran

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 10:02 PM IST

Punjab Earthquake: A mild quake of magnitude 3.8 strikes struck the Tarn Taran region on Monday night.

Punjab earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Tarn Taran region of Punjab on Monday evening. The earthquake, which originated at a depth of 40 kilometres below the surface, was pinpointed at latitude 31.22 and longitude 74.62 by the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Punjab's Tarn Taran. (Representative Image)

NCS said in a post on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 26-02-2024, 21:23:42 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 74.62, Depth: 40 Km, Region: Tarn Taran, Punjab.”

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

On Sunday, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude struck Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11:48 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-02-2024, 11:48:00 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Ladakh, India," NCS said in a post on X.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

