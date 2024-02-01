 Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Gujarat's Kachchh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Gujarat's Kachchh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Gujarat's Kachchh

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 09:11 AM IST

The depth of the earthquake that struck the Kachchh region of Gujarat at around 8 am on Thursday was recorded at 15 km.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck the Kachchh region of Gujarat at around 8 am on Thursday, according to data from the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 15 km.

The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)
The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1,Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Kachchh Gujarat,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

    HT News Desk

