Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Gujarat's Kachchh
Feb 01, 2024 09:11 AM IST
The depth of the earthquake that struck the Kachchh region of Gujarat at around 8 am on Thursday was recorded at 15 km.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck the Kachchh region of Gujarat at around 8 am on Thursday, according to data from the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 15 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1,Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Kachchh Gujarat,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
