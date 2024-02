Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Gujarat's Kachchh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 struck the Kachchh region of Gujarat at around 8 am on Thursday, according to data from the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 15 km. The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1,Occurred on 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Kachchh Gujarat,” the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)