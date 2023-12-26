close_game
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Leh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Leh

ANI |
Dec 26, 2023 07:16 AM IST

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07. (Representative Image)
The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07. (Representative Image)

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India," NCS posted on X.

