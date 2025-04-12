Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Srinagar, other parts of J&K

Pakistan was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on Saturday at around 1 pm on Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and tremors were felt in parts of Kashmir. People in Srinagar, Jammu and several other parts of Kashmir region felt tremors.(Representational/Reuters)

People in Srinagar, Jammu, Shopian and several other parts of Kashmir region felt the tremors. However, no casualties or damage to property has been reported in the valley, PTI reported citing an unnamed official.

According to the NCS, the exact location of the earthquake is Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 72.43 E.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.