e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi

‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi

Soon after the earthquake, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say, “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.”

india Updated: Apr 12, 2020 18:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel stand guard at a shelter home near Nigambodh Ghat, Kashmiri Gate on day nineteen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Security personnel stand guard at a shelter home near Nigambodh Ghat, Kashmiri Gate on day nineteen of the 21 day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were rocked by an earthquake late Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, had its epicentre near Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area according to National Center for Seismology under the ministry of earth sciences. The location coordinates are latitude 28.7 N and longitude 77.2 E, depth 8 km.

Soon after, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.”

 

The quake forced people staying indoors due to the lockdown to rush out of their homes. There have been no immediate reports of damage in the quake.

tags
top news
‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news