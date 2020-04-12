‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 18:33 IST

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were rocked by an earthquake late Sunday afternoon.

The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, had its epicentre near Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area according to National Center for Seismology under the ministry of earth sciences. The location coordinates are latitude 28.7 N and longitude 77.2 E, depth 8 km.

Soon after, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.”

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

The quake forced people staying indoors due to the lockdown to rush out of their homes. There have been no immediate reports of damage in the quake.