‘Eat 5 Star, do nothing’: DMK’s ‘Happy Chocolate Day’ swipe at AIADMK’s Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday took a swipe at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on the occasion of World Chocolate Day. The video shows a cartoon Palaniswami switching through TV channels as regional news blared the issues of the state. The video ends with the message - “Happy Chocolate Day, Mr Palaniswami.”(X/@dmkitwing)

The DMK’s IT cell shared a satirical video with a cartoon version of the AIADMK General Secretary, mocking his alleged inaction regarding several issues in Tamil Nadu.

The issues covered in the video were related to the NEET ban, imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, significance of the Keeladi archaeological findings, funding for the Tamil language, the state’s rights in democratic research representation, and more.

During this, the video also showed the AIADMK leader eating a 5-star chocolate, which is known for its tagline - “Eat 5-Star, Do Nothing.”

Ahead of the DMK’s viral video, the AIADMK general secretary, last week, called on opposition parties to come together to defeat the MK Stalin-led party.

“All like-minded parties should unite to defeat the DMK, which is anti-people and whoever wants DMK to get defeated, we are happy to form an alliance with them. Their cooperation is needed for this — that is my opinion,” Palaniswami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The AIADMK chief's call for unity against the DMK comes ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the state. Palaniswami has expressed confidence in defeating the current DMK government in the polls next year.

Tamil Nadu is set to head to the polls in 2026. Ahead of the polls. The last elections were won by DMK, led by MK Stalin, with a total of 133 seats. Meanwhile, Palaniswami and the AIADMK formed the opposition as it trailed behind with 66 seats.