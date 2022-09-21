Home / India News / EC asks Jagan Reddy's YSRCP to clear air on permanent post of president

EC asks Jagan Reddy's YSRCP to clear air on permanent post of president

Updated on Sep 21, 2022 10:34 PM IST

The EC categorially conveyed its rejection and no-tolerance towards any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post in political party being made permanent.

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the YSR Congress Party to make a "clear and categorical public announcement" that Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not its permanent president.

The EC direction came in the wake of media reports suggesting that Reddy has been appointed as the chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on a permanent basis, as it said the matter has the potential to create "confusion" in other political organisations.

The poll panel categorially conveyed its rejection and no-tolerance towards any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post in political party being made permanent.

The commission, in its order, said any action which denies the periodicity of elections for any post is inherently anti-democratic and is in complete violation of its extant instructions.

The EC order came after the ruling party in Andhra informed the poll panel about the "unanimous" election of Reddy as president of the party on July 8 and 9 this year, but did not categorically admit or deny the specific allegation forwarded by EC regarding he being made permanent president for life.

The EC had sought a reply from the parry following media reports.

The YSRCP later told the EC that the issue was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry in this regard. It also told the EC that "necessary action" on the same will be taken by the party on finding the facts.

(With inputs from agencies)

