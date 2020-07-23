e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / EC defers bypolls to eight assembly constituencies

EC defers bypolls to eight assembly constituencies

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:40 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

By-elections to eight assembly constituencies due in June-July have been deferred till September 7, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The polls deferred are those in Rangapara in Assam, Kuttanad in Kerala, Joura in Madhya Pradesh, Southern Angami in Nagaland, Pungro Kiphire in Nagaland, Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh, Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Dumka in Jharkhand.

“It is hereby clarified that the aforesaid communication is only in respect of eight constituencies regarding which a reference to Ministry of Law & Justice was made vide letter No. 99/bye-election/2020/EPS dated 03.7.2020 due to some extraordinary circumstances peculiar to these constituencies,” EC statement said.

“However, the total number of bye-elections due is 56 Assembly Constituencies (including the eight referred to earlier) besides one Parliamentary Constituency. Out of these total number of 57 bye-elections, it is hereby clarified that the Commission has already taken a decision to hold all bye-election as per provisions of Section 151A of the R.P. Act. In any case the deferring of aforementioned eight bye-elections is only up to 7th September, 2020,” the statement added.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the commission is supposed to hold a by-election within six months of any seat getting vacated either due to the death of a legislator or his/her resignation. The six-month period has not lapsed for the other 48 other assembly seats and one parliamentary seat.

The issue of when the by-elections will be conducted is likely to be discussed on Friday at a meeting of the commission.

According to EC officials who did not wish to be named, elections to the eight seats could not be conducted due to the “Covid-19 pandemic and other prevailing conditions in some of the states”.

A new date will now be issued after EC’s consultations with the Centre. “The by-elections are likely to be conducted in September,” an EC official said on the condition of anonymity.

The Congress’s Uttar Pradesh committee chief, Ajay Lallu, said the government decided to defer the polls because it was on the back foot over countering the pandemic, law and order and the situations of farmers.

“On one hand, the pandemic is spreading rapidly in state,” Lallu said. “But to keep an assembly seat vacant for over six months is also not constitutional. EC will have to conduct polls soon.”

However, state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said the EC’s decision is independent of any politics. “The commission is an autonomous body,” said Chandramohan. “They must have taken into account the situation caused to the Covid-19 pandemic and then taken a call.”

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In