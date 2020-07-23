EC defers bypolls to eight assembly constituencies

india

By-elections to eight assembly constituencies due in June-July have been deferred till September 7, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

The polls deferred are those in Rangapara in Assam, Kuttanad in Kerala, Joura in Madhya Pradesh, Southern Angami in Nagaland, Pungro Kiphire in Nagaland, Bangermau in Uttar Pradesh, Suar in Uttar Pradesh and Dumka in Jharkhand.

“It is hereby clarified that the aforesaid communication is only in respect of eight constituencies regarding which a reference to Ministry of Law & Justice was made vide letter No. 99/bye-election/2020/EPS dated 03.7.2020 due to some extraordinary circumstances peculiar to these constituencies,” EC statement said.

“However, the total number of bye-elections due is 56 Assembly Constituencies (including the eight referred to earlier) besides one Parliamentary Constituency. Out of these total number of 57 bye-elections, it is hereby clarified that the Commission has already taken a decision to hold all bye-election as per provisions of Section 151A of the R.P. Act. In any case the deferring of aforementioned eight bye-elections is only up to 7th September, 2020,” the statement added.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the commission is supposed to hold a by-election within six months of any seat getting vacated either due to the death of a legislator or his/her resignation. The six-month period has not lapsed for the other 48 other assembly seats and one parliamentary seat.

The issue of when the by-elections will be conducted is likely to be discussed on Friday at a meeting of the commission.

According to EC officials who did not wish to be named, elections to the eight seats could not be conducted due to the “Covid-19 pandemic and other prevailing conditions in some of the states”.

A new date will now be issued after EC’s consultations with the Centre. “The by-elections are likely to be conducted in September,” an EC official said on the condition of anonymity.

The Congress’s Uttar Pradesh committee chief, Ajay Lallu, said the government decided to defer the polls because it was on the back foot over countering the pandemic, law and order and the situations of farmers.

“On one hand, the pandemic is spreading rapidly in state,” Lallu said. “But to keep an assembly seat vacant for over six months is also not constitutional. EC will have to conduct polls soon.”

However, state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said the EC’s decision is independent of any politics. “The commission is an autonomous body,” said Chandramohan. “They must have taken into account the situation caused to the Covid-19 pandemic and then taken a call.”