EC lifts ban on rallies, roadshows as cases dip

New Delhi

The Election Commission on Tuesday lifted the nearly two-month long ban on road shows and further relaxed restrictions on campaigning following a review of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in poll-bound states, a move that comes with only Manipur and 172 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 assembly seats yet to go to the polls in the current round of assembly elections in five states.

Voting is complete in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand; and with the fourth round on February 23, voting will also be over in 231 assembly seats in UP.

Political parties can hold public meetings and rallies according to guidelines issued by the state disaster management authorities, the election commission said in a statement. The commission has also lifted the 50% limit on attendance at venues.

“As per updated information received from the Union Health Secretary, the COVID cases have already declined significantly (347,000 on January 21, 2022, to just about 13,400 on Tuesday) and have come to a minimal level in the country,” the election watchdog said. According to HT’s dashboard, the seven-day average of cases on Monday was 22,782, down from the peak seven-day average during the current wave of 312,180 on January 25.

On February 12, the commission had relaxed some guidelines in keeping with the declining trend of Covid-19 infections.

The highest number of cases is being reported from states not going to the polls, the commission said after the periodic review of the Covid-19 situation on Tuesday. “Especially in the poll-going states of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, (the) total number of cases, which were more than 16,7000 at peak on January 22, 2022, have come down to just about 500 cases on February 22, 2022,” it said.

The fifth phase of voting for 61 seats in UP and the first phase for 38 seats in Manipur will be held on February 28.

Road shows can be held subject to regulations by state disaster management authorities with prior permission from district administrations, the commission said.

Elections are being held in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.