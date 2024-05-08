Lok Sabha polls: EC releases data on number of eligible voters in first 3 phases

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday released the number of eligible voters across 282 Lok Sabha constituencies that voted in the first three phases of the elections, as opposition parties, including the Congress, continued to raise concerns over “glaring mismanagement” in the polling process. EC releases data on number of eligible voters in first 3 phases

The poll body did not release the data on eligible voters before every phase this time, making it difficult to assess whether the absolute number of voters have increased or decreased.

The data shared by EC, however, did not include the number of service electors, such as those serving in the armed forces.

The figures are not available on the poll panel’s official website as states have their own forms to display them on the sites of their respective chief electoral officers. No state provides the total number of eligible voters but lists the entire electoral roll district-wise.

According to the figures released on Tuesday, seats where electors have declined are Chandrapur (3.8%), Wardha (3.5%), and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (0.27%) in Maharashtra and Andaman and Nicobar Islands PC (1.04%).

Earlier in the day, Kharge expressed concerns over the delay in sharing the data. “Is it not true that according to some media reports, the final registered voters list of the next phases has not been made public? Will the EC be answerable for this flaring mismanagement in ensuring the minimum standards for a free and fair election,” he posted on X.