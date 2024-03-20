EC seeks immediate action on DMK complaint against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje over bomb remarks

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday directed the Karnataka chief electoral officer to take immediate and appropriate action on the complaint filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against Union minister Shobha Karandlaje for alleged violation of the model code of conduct. The poll panel also sought a compliance report on the matter within 48 hours. (Also Read: Union minister's big ‘Tamil Nadu’ claim on Bengaluru cafe blast suspect; CM Stalin reacts strongly: ‘Reckless statement’) BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.(HT Photo )

The DMK has sought action against Karandlaje for linking the suspect in Rameshwaram cafe blast with Tamil Nadu. In its complaint, the party said Karandlaje's statement “attempts to promote feelings of enmity and hatred between the people of Karnataka and the people of Tamil Nadu, and has been made for the furtherance” of her election prospects.

It further alleged that the minister's remarks have the potential to engender violence against the Tamil community.

During a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the BJP MP had said that "law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks."



She later apologised for her remarks and said she was retracting her comments.

"To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu effected (sic), from the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments," she said in a post on 'X' late on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime wing of Madurai Police booked the senior BJP leader under various sections of the IPC, including section 153 (a), which pertains to "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony."