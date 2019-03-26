EC special observers meet CRPF brass over Jammu and Kashmir state polls

The three special observers appointed by the Election Commission (EC) to help it decide on holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir Monday met top officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police here.

Sources aware of the meeting said since the CRPF is the principal security agency in the state, the observers wanted a feedback on how early the assembly polls can be held in the state.

The CRPF, the sources said, is of the view that elections should first be held in the “most difficult” parts of the state so that the force gets adequate time to dominate the area.

But, the state administration is learnt to be of the view that areas which have previously witnessed high voter turn-out should go to polls first to avoid a “drag down” effect on other constituencies.

