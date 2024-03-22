 ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal: AAP's Gopal Rai calls for nationwide protest against BJP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal: AAP's Gopal Rai calls for nationwide protest against BJP

PTI |
Mar 22, 2024 12:15 AM IST

AAP leader Gopal Rai called for a nationwide protests against BJP on Friday, urging party leaders to assembly outside party offices tomorrow morning.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Thursday gave a call for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convener Gopal Rai (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship".

The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

“I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office tomorrow at 10 am and then protest outside BJP headquarters," the Delhi minister said.

"If Kejriwal can be arrested, anyone can be arrested and their voice can be suppressed. From today, the fight has begun. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but an ideology,” he said.

“Ever since the INDIA bloc was formed, BJP feels it will not get 400 seats but will only be restricted to 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls," Rai said.

They are targeting opposition leaders, he alleged.

"Today, they have crossed all limits. You will all go back to your homes tonight. I appeal to Delhiites to join the fight,” the minister said.

