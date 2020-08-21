e-paper
ED asks Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister about missing funds: Officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday recorded the statement of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka, officials said.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:31 IST
New Delhi
The ED had on Monday recorded the statement of Rajput’s father KK Singh in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said.
The ED had on Monday recorded the statement of Rajput's father KK Singh in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said.(File photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday recorded the statement of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka, officials said.

According to sources, Singh was asked about the missing funds from Sushant’s bank accounts.

Priyanka is a nominee in Rajput’s bank account, said officials.

The ED had on Monday recorded the statement of Rajput’s father KK Singh in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said.

The agency had on July 31 registered a case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of the actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The Maharashtra government refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

