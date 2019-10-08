e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1,489 cr in Adarsh cooperative society fraud case

The statement said the probe so far has found that Adarsh Group’s MD, Mukesh Modi, allegedly in collusion with his relatives Virendra Modi, Rahul Modi and other associates, siphoned off depositors’ funds from ACCSL by way of inter-linked fraudulent transactions.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 02:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Rajasthan police’s special operation group (SOG) in May arrested 11 people, including ACCSL chairman Ishwar Singh Sindhal, for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 1,400 crore of investors’ funds.
Rajasthan police’s special operation group (SOG) in May arrested 11 people, including ACCSL chairman Ishwar Singh Sindhal, for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 1,400 crore of investors’ funds.(HT image)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached properties worth Rs1,489 crore in connection with the Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Ltd (ACCSL) fraud, the agency said in a statement.

Rajasthan police’s special operation group (SOG) in May arrested 11 people, including ACCSL chairman Ishwar Singh Sindhal, for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 1,400 crore of investors’ funds. The company ran Ponzi schemes and allegedly duped over 20 lakh depositors, the SOG said in May. The ED initiated a money laundering probe in the case on the basis of Rajasthan police’s First Information Report.

The statement said the probe so far has found that Adarsh Group’s MD, Mukesh Modi, allegedly in collusion with his relatives Virendra Modi, Rahul Modi and other associates, siphoned off depositors’ funds from ACCSL by way of inter-linked fraudulent transactions. “Mukesh Modi, his relatives and associates incorporated several companies/firms/Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) for sole purpose of diverting funds from ACCSL to their real estate business by way of availing fraudulent loans.”

It said the properties were attached after the probe found that the office bearers of ACCSL were involved in money laundering. The attachments include land worth Rs 1,464 crore in Rajasthan, Haryana, New Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and bank deposits amounting to Rs 24.44 crore. The ED said Mukesh also allegedly infused huge proceeds of crime as share capital from the ACCSL. “...The actions of Mukesh Modi and others caused ACCSL huge loss to the tune of around Rs 4,000 excluding interest charged by ACCSL on purported borrowings. Thus proceeds of crime were generated as a result of criminal activity.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 02:52 IST

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 03:02 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News