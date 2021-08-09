ED attaches Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale’s group corporate office building

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday provisionally attached land worth ₹4 crore, owned by Anamrita Properties Ltd (ARA Properties) linked to Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale, who is known for proximity with many political heavyweights in Maharashtra. ED said it acted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The attached land houses corporate offices of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd. (ABIL) and its other group companies. Bhosale is the promoter of the ABIL group, ED stated on Monday.

ED’s money laundering case against Bhosale is based on a FIR registered by Pune police alleging the plot at Yashwant Ghadge Nagar Cooperative Housing Society on Ganesh Khind Road in Pune was transferred to ARA Properties in violation of original allotment condition by one Ranjit Mohite.

The FIR said this land could only be transferred to the government or commissioned officers as per the primary condition imposed at the time of its allotment in 1951, ED said in a statement.

The anti-money laundering agency has been carrying out the investigation in the Pune land grabbing case since last year and has also questioned Bhosale and his son Amit for several hours.

The father-son duo is accused of developing a commercial property on the said land which was meant for bureaucrats. During the investigation, ED has also carried out search and seizure operations at various places and seized incriminating documents, corroborating the allegations made in the FIR, ED said.

In June, ED had attached assets worth ₹40.34 crore belonging to Bhosale and his family for alleged violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), 1999.

ED investigation against Bhosale began in September 2017 following reliable inputs that the family had acquired an immovable property in Dubai in contravention of Fema. ED’s further probe revealed that Bhosale acquired foreign securities of a Dubai company, which held the property.