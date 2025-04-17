ED attaches 7.3 crore assets of Assam bureaucrat facing corruption charge

The Guwahati zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹7.33 crore linked to a 35-year-old woman state civil service official who faces accusations that she amassed assets disproportionate to her income, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. Sukanya Bora, 35, joined the Assam civil service (ACS) in 2015. (FILE)

ED said the order to attach assets belonging to Sukanya Bora were issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Bora, who joined the Assam civil service (ACS) in 2015, was last posted as additional deputy commissioner (development) of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. The officer was arrested in January last year and is currently on suspension.

ED initiated the money laundering probe following a first information report (FIR) registered against the officer by the special vigilance cell under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to the charge sheet filed by the vigilance cell, Bora accumulated properties worth ₹8.14 crore between March 2017 and February 2023, which was beyond her known sources of income.

“Financial investigations by ED revealed that cash of Rs. 98.66 lakh (approx.) was deposited into the bank accounts of Sukanya Bora and her parents, who did not have income,” the ED release said.

Bora allegedly purchased three properties including land in the name of her parents and relatives for which Rs. 3.25 crore was paid in cash apart from payments made into the bank accounts.

“The property purchased in the name of a relative was transferred to her father without any corresponding consideration and one of the properties was transferred to her by her father by way of a gift deed,” it added.

In addition, the civil servant had a bank balance of about ₹65.54 lakh (approx.), the statement said.

The 1133-page charge sheet said she had amassed properties 786% more than her known income.