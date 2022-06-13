ED questions Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over money laundering charges

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper on Monday afternoon.

Gandhi arrived at ED headquarters amid protests by hundreds of Congress workers. He was being asked questions about the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL), people aware of the matter said.

The National Herald, started by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have 76% stakes in the latter.

An official said Rahul Gandhi will also be asked about the allegations that “proceeds of crime” were used for purchasing land in Panchkula and pledging of the same to avail loan from Syndicate Bank to construct a building in Mumbai’s Bandra. The property, valued at ₹16.38 crore, was attached in 2020.

The central anti-money laundering probe agency is expected to confront the Congress leader with the documents about alleged irregularities.

Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were earlier questioned in the case. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to join the probe in the case on June 23.