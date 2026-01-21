ED conducts raids in Sabarimala gold theft investigation

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the Sabarimala gold theft case, officials said. Enforcement Directorate conduct raid at the residence of the former administrative officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Murari Babu, in connection with the Sabarimala gold smuggling case, in Kottayam on Tuesday. (ANI)

The searches were conducted by ED personnel at the headquarters of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which governs the Sabarimala temple, and homes and premises linked to some of the key accused arrested so far in the case such as businessman Unnikrishnan Potty, former TDB chief A Padmakumar, and TDB officer Murari Babu.

The case, which pertains to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the door frames of the sanctum and the plates covering the dwarapalaka (guardian idols) of the temple, is currently under investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala police on the orders of the state high court. At least 11 people were arrested so far in two cases registered by the SIT.

The ED is examining the proceeds of the crime and irregularities including criminal conspiracy and money laundering charges.

It had registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after getting permission from a court in Kollam.

TDB president K Jayakumar welcomed the ED probe and searches.

“(ED) officials had informed us about the searches. We are completely cooperating. At the same time, it is not right for me to comment on a case currently being investigated and overseen by the high court,” he told reporters.