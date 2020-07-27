e-paper
Home / India News / ED files money laundering case against Sanjay Bhandari

ED files money laundering case against Sanjay Bhandari

The ED case is based on a CBI First Information Report (FIR) registered earlier this month naming Bhandari, Samsung Engineering Co Ltd, UK-based company FosterWheeler Energy Ltd and unknown officials of the ONGC.

india Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari in a Rs 6,744-crore deal by ONGC.
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari in a Rs 6,744-crore deal by ONGC.(FILE PHOTO)
         

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari in a Rs 6,744-crore deal by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), officials said on Monday.

The ED case is based on a CBI First Information Report (FIR) registered earlier this month naming Bhandari, Samsung Engineering Co Ltd, UK-based company FosterWheeler Energy Ltd and unknown officials of the ONGC.

It was alleged by CBI that Rs 22 crore ($5 million approx) bribe was paid to Sanjay Bhandari’s company Santech International FZC out of which 1.9 million pounds (around Rs 18 cr) was used to purchase a property - 12 Ellerton House, Brynston Square (London).

The CBI FIR claimed that the deal for this property was stipulated to be completed on or before end of August 2009, just after Rs 22 crore ($5 million approx.) were transferred on June 13, 2009 in the Dubai account of Bhandari’s company Santech International FZC by Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (SECL).

The ED has repeatedly claimed in the courts that this property belongs to Robert Vadra, a charge denied by him.

Vadra is not named as an accused in the latest CBI or ED cases.

The ED has powers to attach properties of accused persons under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

