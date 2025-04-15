ED chargesheets Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case, naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as accused number 1 and 2. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi take a selfie at a polling station during the sixth phase of the general election, in New Delhi.(REUTERS FILE)

The chargesheet, submitted on April 9, was reviewed by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who scheduled the matter for further proceedings on April 25, 2025, to consider cognisance.

The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as accused.

“The prosecution complaint will be reviewed for cognisance on April 25, 2025, during which the special counsel for the ED and the investigating officer will also present the case diaries for the court’s review,” the judge said.

On April 12, the Enforcement Directorate announced that it has taken steps to seize immovable assets worth ₹661 crore linked to the money laundering case involving Congress-controlled Associated Journals Limited (AJL). Rahul and Sonia Gandhi together hold more than 75 percent of AJL's shares.

The ED said in a statement that it has issued notices to vacate or transfer the rent of the properties connected to the case. The notices were posted at Herald House in Delhi's ITO area, a property in Bandra, Mumbai, and the AJL building on Bisheshwar Nath Road in Lucknow on Friday.

The action has been taken under Section 8 and Rule 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which outlines the procedure for taking possession of assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and confirmed by the adjudicating authority under PMLA.

What is National Herald money laundering case?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated its investigation into the National Herald case after Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint in 2014, accusing Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior Congress leaders of taking control of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) properties for just ₹50 lakh, despite their actual worth exceeding ₹2,000 crore.

National Herald is published by AJL, which is owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each hold a 38 per cent stake in Young Indian, making them the majority shareholders.

“Young Indian and AJL properties were used for generation of further proceeds of crime in the form of bogus donations to the tune of ₹18 crore, bogus advance rent to the tune of ₹38 crore, and bogus advertisements of ₹29 crore,” the ED alleged.

