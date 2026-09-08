Kolkata, The Enforcement Directorate detected alleged financial irregularities of around ₹60 crore in an Urdu newspaper linked to TMC Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, during searches for over 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. ED finds ₹60cr ‘financial irregularities’ in TMC MP-linked newspaper during 24-hour-long searches

The marathon searches at premises linked to Haque and his media entity began on September 7 morning and were completed early Tuesday.

"Financial records and digital documents are being examined to establish the trail of the transactions and determine the nature and source of the funds under investigation," an ED official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The central probe agency is probing alleged illegal financial transactions involving the newspaper and is examining whether some of the funds were routed through hawala channels, sources said.

During the searches, ED officials examined bank transaction records, financial documents and digital material, and questioned Haque at his residence and office in Kolkata, he said.

The ED investigators are also looking into the alleged movement of funds linked to the TMC, he said.

According to ED sources, investigators found discrepancies relating to transactions worth around ₹60 crore for which they could not immediately find satisfactory supporting records.

The central probe agency is now examining whether the transactions were genuine business dealings or whether the funds were moved through informal channels, including hawala, the official said.

Similar searches were conducted at seven other locations in Delhi and Ranchi, including the newspaper's office in the city's Park Circus area and premises linked to Haque.

The TMC MP was in Ranchi when the operation began and was subsequently brought to Kolkata on Monday night, following which he was questioned during the search at his residence and office, the official said.

The investigation stems from an FIR registered by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and the subsequent registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report by the ED. The case includes allegations of illegal and unaccounted financial transactions and receipt of funds from suspicious sources.

The ED has so far not made any arrest in connection with the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.