ED gets time to suggest names for special public prosecutor in coal block allocation case

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 03:18 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday suggested the name of senior counsel and former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh to take over as special public prosecutor (SPP) in the trial of cases over alleged irregularities in the allotment of coal blocks during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, proposed Singh’s name. A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and justice Deepak Gupta said it was inclined towards appointing a “trial lawyer” to take up the role.

The bench also expressed that it was favourably disposed to one of the two names suggested by senior advocate and outgoing SPP RS Cheema.

“We need a trial lawyer. What about the second person in the list (submitted by Cheema)”, CJI Bobde asked Mehta.

Mehta then sought some time to discuss the issue and take instructions from the ED. Advocate Prashant Bhushan. appearing for the petitioner, non-government organisation Common Cause, told the court that the appointment of the SPP in a Supreme Court-monitored trial, should be decided on by the apex court and not the ED.

The court, however, acceded to Tushar Mehta’s request to grant more time and adjourned the case. It will now be taken up on February 10 when the court is likely to finalise the new SPP.

RS Cheema had in September 2019 sought the permission of the court to be relieved from the role of SPP in ED cases.

The court, after taking on record the request by Cheema, had in January asked Cheema and solicitor general Mehta to suggest names of lawyers who could take over from Cheema.

Cheema had then suggested two names in a sealed cover. The court, on January 20, had nearly appointed advocate DP Singh, whose name was suggested by Cheema, as the SPP. The ED sought more time to discuss the names, which was allowed by the court.

Cheema will continue as SPP in coal scam cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Cheema was appointed in July 2014 by the Supreme Court as SPP to prosecute the trial of cases related to the irregularities allegedly committed in the allocation of captive coal blocks.A special court to try the cases was also set up by the top court the same year.