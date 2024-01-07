‘ED is itself an idiot’: Adhir Chowdhury over attack on raid team in Bengal

Two days after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked in West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday criticised the central agency and the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over the incident. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Congress is going ahead with its poll preparations (HT)(HT_PRINT)

The ED team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district when it arrived to raid the house of block level TMC functionaries Shahjahan Sheikh and Shankar Adhya, and their relatives in connection with alleged ration scam.

Shahjahan Sheikh is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

When asked about the lookout notice issued against Sheikh, Chowdhury said: “What will ED do? ED is itself an idiot. The ruling party in Bengal will look after him.”

He also accused Trinamool Congress, its ally in the INDIA bloc, of protecting their functionaries and dubbed them as a ‘look after’ government.

"The ruling party in Bengal will look after him. The ruling party works to protect dangerous people in the party. This is a 'look after' government. So, what is the use of a lookout circular? The borders are porous...They should not make tall claims - be it BJP, ED or CBI," he said.

He also criticised the BJP over the issue of borders, saying that they are “porous”.

“BJP keeps harping about Rohingyas...But where were they all this time? Where was the Home Ministry?...They have started politics of polarisation now when the matter is in the news. They should do something against those on look after,” Chowdhury said.

On Friday also, Chowdhury had criticised the TMC, alleging that there is no law and order in the state under their rule.

The Congress leader said he would not be surprised if “any official is murdered” in the state, reported ANI.

"After the attack by goons of the ruling government on ED officials, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state. Today, they were injured, tomorrow they can be murdered. Such a thing would not come as a surprise to me," he had said.